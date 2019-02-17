Roland Mouret RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

“The clothes aren’t oversized – they’re just bigger,” said Roland Mouret before the show. “I’m showing a size 20 on a size 8 model, I’m showing the clothes on men. Today, it’s not about size or gender, it’s about identity.”

London designers, including Simone Rocha and Osman, have been flying the banner for diversity – and inclusivity – this season, showing looks meant to appeal to a variety of ages, body shapes and personal styles.

For Mouret, inclusivity is all about modernity, acceptance of one’s body, and choosing clothes that can last, and be re-adapted season after season. “Style,” he said, “can be an answer to waste.” To wit, Mouret took model-turned-photojournalist Lee Miller as his muse – a woman who re-invented herself multiple times.

All of those ideas spilled onto the designer’s runway in a glorious pool of color, generous proportions and languid fabrics. Coats were fluid with ties at the wrist – as in the robin’s egg double wool crepe number that opened the show – or all-enveloping, as in the faux fur chubbies that came in cinnamon, black or blush. The latter one, which closed the show, was short with a floppy bow at the neck.

In between, there were tailored suits with wide-leg trousers meant to be swapped between ladies and gentlemen, and a lineup of long, draped and fluttery dresses in bright red, sparkly purple, watery gray or patchwork silk twill with a deep V neck. All of them were designed to highlight the wearer’s assets and obscure any flaws.

This was one of Mouret’s strongest collections for a while: Not plus-size, not size 0, neither youthful nor aging. Just great, easy clothes.