Shrimps RTW Fall 2019

Shrimps’ debut runway show built on the growing momentum around the brand: Model Adwoa Aboah, artist Faye Wei Wei and influencers galore crowded the front row decked out in the printed faux fur coats and charming pearl bags that the brand has caused a retail — and social media — storm with.

The brand’s founder and creative director Hannah Weiland said that she was now ready to move on from smaller-scale presentations and it gave her an opportunity to “let loose” with the design.

She certainly got more adventurous with bigger and bolder silhouettes: Faux fur coats came in grander, maxi lengths and featured ruffled panels or striking patterns, from multicolor checks to leopard and rose prints.

A rose-printed maxi cape and a shaggy bright orange coat were among the most eye-catching pieces.

Weiland’s main source of inspiration for the season came from Greek mythology, as seen in the painting of Gods and Goddesses that made the backdrop of the runway, by artist Ryan Driscoll .

The aim was for the “girls to walk out looking like myths,” but apart from the Grecian satin slip dress that opened the show and some Greek wreath hair clips and earrings, the collection took many a different turn.

There were fun Eighties party dresses, as in a polka-dot midi dress with puffy shoulders; more dramatic layered tulle and lace maxi pieces and black crocheted midi skirts.

They all pointed to Weiland’s flair for magpie – and at times nostalgic – dressing that has been charming London’s creative crowd all along.