St-Henri Men's Spring 2020

For his second outing at London Fashion Week Men’s, St-Henri designer Jean-Loup Leblanc Roy looked to the bohemian scene at the Parc du Mont-Royal in his native Montreal, where, on Sundays, an artsy crowd gathers to the sound of tom-tom drums.

“Montreal is not so rich as Toronto, so there is a bit of a hippie scene with a lot of artists and musicians,” he explained, pointing to the acid-washed and over-dyed fabrics, and the incense burning between the models.

For his spring 2020 presentation, he created a fictional community of bohemians, drawing on all-American staples like traditional rodeo jeans and his recent trip to Thailand for silhouettes that came in a palette of cream, khaki, acid yellow and blues.

If a few pieces like layered T-shirts or cropped drawstring pants showed room for improvement, there were some standout looks that demonstrated Leblanc Roy’s confidence: The ultra-heavy knit cardigan in cream and beige had major Jim Morrison appeal, while a three-quarter white shirt worn over narrow pants looked lovely, and a soft blue bomber teamed with khaki wide-leg, fold-front Thai pants (the kind that no one escapes Thailand without) was especially strong.

The collection’s print was inspired by a fictional radio station that Leblanc Roy imagined his commune listening to: FM 77.70, which appeared on the back of a fleece tracksuit and on T-shirts.