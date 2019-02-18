Supriya Lele RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

This is only Supriya Lele’s second solo presentation but the designer is already establishing signature motifs such as fluorescent colors and sheer fabrics.

“There are traditional Indian prints that I also continue to work with, which I rework into a modern context. I also worked on cleaning up silhouettes but with a feminine aesthetic, which is what I’m starting to establish with my brand,” Lele said.

The designer also added personal elements to her collection; she said doctors and strong female role models inspired her. “Most of the women in my family are doctors, my grandma is a doctor and so is my mom and my aunt,” she added. Lela showed this with her set design and surgical lamps were used to illuminate the models, who stood against brown rubber curtains that looked like hospital blinds.

She also used rubber in her clothes. A traditional Indian cross motif was printed on black rubber which she crafted into a stiff straight coat and an off-the shoulder long sleeve bodice. A highlighter yellow silk dress with a ruched bra top popped against her brown, black and blue collection.

She played generously with layering, slip dresses and a silver beaded skirt were styled over gossamer trousers. This contrasted sharply with her final look — a black vinyl coat with bright orange mohair panels that finished the collection off strongly.