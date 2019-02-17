  View Gallery — 24   Photos


Symonds Pearmain, designed by Anthony Symonds and stylist Max Pearmain, delivered a practical and fun collection in front of a small crowd in Matchesfashion.com’s townhouse in Mayfair.

Lily McMenamy, daughter of Kristen, opened the show in a green floral and leafy jacket with a matching skirt. Models walked as they did in the Eighties, striking poses and emoting.

The collection effectively mingled military allure with nostalgic British suburbia. Individual pieces were easy to wear and came in different fabrications, such as leather, corduroy and jacquard. Puppy and kitten illustrations added charm, as did the Manolo Blahnik shoes, with square buckles and satin snaking up the ankles.

Symonds Pearmain RTW Fall 2019

24 Photos 

load comments