Victoria Beckham RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Beauty

Collection

Victoria Beckham staged the show at one of her favorite London places, Tate Britain, and its soaring ceilings and studious air made a fitting backdrop for the designer’s fall collection, which had a bookish, Seventies feel to it. The designer took her bow in a trouser-and-sweater combo, layered over a white shirt with a long, pointy collar and cuffs.

Beckham’s gal took to the runway in checked pencil skirts or flared trousers, some paired with fuzzy argyle knits or cropped ones in Easter egg tones of turquoise, purple and lilac. Many of them were layered over white blouses with those snazzy Seventies collars. There was a rich lineup of dresses, too, which Beckham said is the core of the business.

They came with fuzzy sweater tops and woven skirts, or in breezy chain-printed silk with a gently gathered waist, while nubby knit ones hugged all the right curves. Coats made a strong statement, too: bright red with high slashes at the back or a camel number that could transform into a cape. A standout check wool one had a delicate dusting of sequins at the hem.

Beckham, who launched her YouTube channel Sunday morning with a live stream of the show, said she has been investing much time and energy getting to know her customer, and exactly what she wants. That’s come through loud and clear in this collection of everyday, practical glamour with sexy — and cerebral — edge.