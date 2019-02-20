Zandra Rhodes RTW Fall 2019

  View Gallery — 14   Photos

Zandra Rhodes marked 50 years in business with a fall collection of romantic caftans and cocktail dresses that stayed true to her brand of colorful, bohemian glamour.

Dubbed “Golden Hour,” the compact offering aimed to transport guests to a warmer, more laid-back place with a color palette of warm blues and pinks that attempted to capture the colors of the sky before sunset, glasses of cold sangria and straw summer baskets.

The silhouettes were easy-going and familiar: loose, printed caftans; baby-doll dresses, and one-shoulder, tiered numbers featuring flamenco ruffles.

Among the highlights was a pleated lamé midi dresses in a metallic pink shade, similar to the designer’s famous pink bob.

