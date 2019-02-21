Act N.1 RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

The Chinese roots of Luca Lin, who codesigns Act N.1 collections with Galib Gassanoff, inspired the poetic, artistic patterns giving an elegant feel to the brand’s fall lineup. These delicate motifs were overprinted on jacquard fabrics stolen from the world of interior design and used for chic trenchcoats, sometimes embellished with PVC sleeves, and midi skirts worn with soft knits. Playing with elongated silhouettes, the collection also included sensual sarong skirts revealing high slits and a range of the brand’s signature hybrid styles, such as a white sweatshirt with a built-in black embroidered tulle skirt and a design combining a silk dress with tulle embellishments and a draped cotton shirt. The collection was infused with an experimental touch, which put Act N.1 on the map of Milan’s up-and-coming labels to keep on the radar.