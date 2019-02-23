Agnona RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

This collection, in 50 shades of neutrals, might just win the prize for most comforting collection of Milan fashion week. Simon Holloway, Agnona’s artistic director, may have been going for grunge, but what he served up was so much better.

There were textured coats, some long and lean, others in bathrobe styles, wide-leg trouser suits with elongated jackets in chocolate, cream, taupe or olive, and turtlenecks roomy enough to accommodate two small people.

Ribbed scarves skimmed the floor, opaque knitwear fluttered and models wore beanies. Even the footwear was a comfort, cream combat boots or slip-on sandals and socks in stone, gray or mud.

Holloway said he was thinking about the moment he left university in the early Nineties, and that eye-opening grunge aesthetic, “but I wanted to do it in a super-elevated way.”

He certainly didn’t disappoint, enveloping his models in double-face cashmere, tweed jersey, flannel, leather and quilting right down to the shirts and underpinnings – manna for the Agnona customer who’ll want to wrap themselves up, kick back and hum a few strains of “Come as You Are.”