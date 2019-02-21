Alanui RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

The Arctic served as the main inspiration for the Alanui collection, which was injected with a sense of purity.

The brand’s signature belted cardigan was presented in charming variations including one showing intricate, graphic intarsia reproducing polar bears, while another featured a frozen landscape under the aurora borealis. Shimmering embellishments reproducing ice crystals punctuated a crewneck style and alpaca slipdresses, both matched with pieces of the brand’s new line of cashmere underwear sets.

The cozy effect of a cocoon coat with a furry look and of a sweater peppered with images of polar animals contrasted with the lightweight feel of sheer dresses, introducing a feminine touch.

With the “Warming Warning” and “Stay Cool Save the Arctic” mottos peppering a range of knits, Alanui joined the crew of Milan labels taking action for sustainable development.