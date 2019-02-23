Alberto Biani RTW Fall 2019

- Galleries
Injecting a new twist in her fall collection without renouncing the signature style of the brand was the mission of Angela Biani for fall: The designer decided to play with softer fabrics and constructions. Presented at Milan’s iconic Da Giacomo restaurant, the collection included the brand’s greatest hits updated with a different mood. The coats, usually more structured, had a lighter feel and Alberto Biani’s signature mannish striped shirts were crafted from precious silks. A range of micro necktie prints were mixed and matched creating the lively motifs embellishing shirts and a padded jacket lined with a leopard pattern. The brand’s iconic sartorial appeal continued to steal the spotlight with a range of suits spanning from masculine checkered styles to more feminine and unexpected designs crafted from textured metallic fabrics.