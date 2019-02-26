A.Teodoro RTW Fall 2019

Albino Teodoro’s fall mood board had heraldic drawings from a Thirties linotype, the late designers Cristóbal Balenciaga and Gianfranco Ferré, and Fifties magazine covers designed by Roman Cieślewicz.

The hodgepodge of references yielded a charming collection that played around uniforms with a feminine touch, mostly pantsuits and coats. A double-breasted cashmere topper with structured shoulders and a column-like silhouette featured stitched piping and engraved metallic buttons with a military feel. Sleek suits were crafted from wool crepe in bright tones, such as magenta and aquamarine.

“There’s always a feminine touch I want to inject,” Teodoro said. To wit: a billowing collar added softness to a severe top made of black Vatican canvas, and ruffled sleeves added a dash of glamour to an elongated blazer.

For evening, the heraldic wallpaper prints appeared on a shirtdress and slouchy overcoat combo, which looked chic.