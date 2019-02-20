Annakiki RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

French Instagram sensation Maeva Marshall, her face studded with freckles, was the first model to walk down the runway for Chinese designer Anna Yang’s fall 2019 show, titled “Embrace Imperfection.” Another bore a light brown birthmark on the side of his face.

“The public and the media are very into classically pretty faces at the moment, but most of them have had plastic surgery,” the designer said backstage. “I wanted all the other girls to gain confidence and show the world that they are just as beautiful.”

The collection definitely had a triumphant feel. Pops of orange, pink, lilac and red were barely outshone by full glitter looks, such as a gold lamé shirt and pencil skirt combo, or metallic boots. Fuzzy coats and clutch bags were all made out of eco fur, a first for the brand.

There was animal print galore: a zebra motif zig-zagged down an oversize coat and leotard with exaggerated shoulders, while a flowing trenchcoat and a midiskirt were covered in cheetah spots. These accents were chosen by the designer to show that marks on skin, as on fur, are wholly part of nature.

A few pieces sported direct references to the collection’s theme — a faded leotard printed with the words “Forget The Rules,” a deconstructed sweatshirt stating “You Are Beautiful” — but seemed a bit too emo in comparison with the fierceness of the dominant megawatt silhouettes. Some of the clashing tailored looks, finished off with the now ubiquitous leather belt with gold logo buckle, were a bit déjà vu, but effective nonetheless.