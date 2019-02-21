Anteprima RTW Fall 2019

Creative director Izumi Ogino channeled soft power into this commercial daywear collection, with its corset belts, fluttery organza sleeves and hybrid outerwear done in a mix of woven fabric and knitwear.

Structure and soft edges complimented each other in the form of long, flowing coats in check fabric, cassock styles and even long dresses that were cinched at the waist with thick belts or corsets. She slipped fluttery, printed organza tops under woolen sleeveless dresses or vests, paired them with pencil or pleated skirts or others done in quilted fabric.

Ogino, who worked with a soothing palette of sage, rust, purple and cream, also played with contrasting colors, textures and shapes, teaming fluid cream trousers with a rust-colored chubby or with a chunky cropped sweater. Check jackets came with ribbed knit panels at the back and on the sleeves, while liquid coats and dresse s had broad, no-nonsense shoulders, giving them an Eighties edge.

None of this should come as a surprise to those who know Ogino’s work and her commitment to dressing women every day of the week. In her liner notes, she described her woman as “so brave, so confident, yet virtuously elegant,” and she was right. Her woman may have a million soft edges, but she’s certainly no slouch.