Antonio Berardi RTW Fall 2019

While he showcased his latest fall collection to buyers according to the traditional schedule, Antonio Berardi skipped any classic shows or presentations during fashion week this season. His beautiful collection was actually revealed to journalists with one-on-one appointments in his Milan showroom and via a range of images portraying fashion icon Catherine Baba.

“The idea that the collection starts in my world is given over to someone else, who makes it fit in her world, and the eventually of it becoming part of someone else’s universe on a totally different level is perhaps the most exciting thing of all,” Berardi said on Baba’s interpretation of her clothes.

Her bold personality actually exalted the already distinctive spirit of the collection — which, designed to complement the pre-fall range, was more focused on cocktail and evening attire.

Continuing to offer his own take on his inspiration from the year 1968 — already the theme of pre-fall — Berardi played with the sharp and the precise mixed with the soft and bohemian. A white minidress with scalloped edges and flared sleeves exuded the same feminine allure as another short dress, worked in overblown checks, showing exaggerated ruffles.

Lengths got longer in a hot pink gown revealing precise vertical cuts running down the roomy, flattering sleeves, as well as in a fluid maxi dress with cutout details at the shoulders, which was splashed with a vibrant floral pattern.

A luxurious pajama set was peppered with a powdery pink camouflage and embellished with precious applications. Its softness was counterbalanced by the sleek precision of a black column style embellished with satin red buttons running down both the sides.