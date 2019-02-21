Aspesi RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Aspesi is out to boost the brand’s international profile – and reach a new, younger and more fashion-oriented audience. The fall collection marked a big, positive step toward these dual targets. While still springing from an intellectual and discreet creative vision, the lineup embraced a fresher attitude with more modern silhouettes and proportions, as well as bold colors.

Neon shades of yellow, orange and pink brought a fun, energetic touch to clean, uncomplicated outerwear designs, including a lacquered trench coat, a wool shirt-jacket with utility pockets, as well as a mohair blouson with dropped shoulders. Their flamboyancy was tempered by the timeless, versatile elegance of mannish sartorial suits, worked both in classic solid colors and in British tailoring patterns, and by a soft shearling coat, worn with a tangerine turtleneck sweater and a fluid skirt with a micro geometric pattern. Quintessentially feminine touches came via fluid frocks in artsy degrade jacquards, as well as floral motifs with a slightly retro wallpaper-like effect.