The Attico RTW Fall 2019

The woman of The Attico is finally ready for new adventures.

After seasons locked in the decadent luxury of her opulent apartments — the brand since the beginning presented its collections inside Milanese flats — she is keen to go out. And definitely have some fun.

The brand, which has recently sold a minority stake to Remo Ruffini’s Archive investment fund, took over Milan’s Garage Traversi to stage its bold fashion extravaganza.

“The Attico woman is definitely one who doesn’t want a driver,” said Giorgia Tordini, who codesigns the collection with Gilda Ambrosio. This means not only that she is an independent spirit, but Tordini literally referred to the collection of white supercars parked in the garage as part of a flamboyant installation. “But she is so vain that she cannot renounce to hang images of herself on the walls,” added Ambrosio, pointing at the oversize pictures of the brand’s look book, starring Lindsey Wixson, decorating the space.

The overall feel was definitely maximalist. Supercars, giant colorful pictures and most of all models dressed in a kaleidoscopic array of Eighties’ outfits showing shiny metallic fabrics and bright tones.

For example, a multilayered strapless minidress featured a combination of plissé flounces crafted from a metallic fabric in different tones, while shimmering electric blue pants were worn with a bustier top covered with a cascade of fringes. Metallic banana pants with bows at the ankles were matched with a perfecto jacket in a hot pink tone and a black bustier short dress was peppered by a giant gold plissé heart applied on the front. Knitwear showed wild animal motifs and a trench coat was crafted from leather printed with a python motif.

Chic? Definitely not. Fun? Absolutely. As successful influencers and fashion consultants, Tordini and Ambrosio know what people like and are perfectly aware of the thin line separating good and bad taste. With their The Attico brand, they are clearly tapping into an over-the-top eccentricity to send out a clear message of uniqueness and, most of all, of playful irony. And in a world where individuals tend to take themselves so seriously, The Attico’s free-spirited, a bit iconoclast, mood looks refreshing.