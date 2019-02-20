  View Gallery — 5   Photos

Setting aside the ironic, playful graphics, which characterized their early efforts, Diego Marquez and Mirko Fontana embraced a more urban, glamorous aesthetic.

“The irony is still there but is expressed in a different way,” said Marquez, referring in particular to the intentionally wrong proportions characterizing some of the pieces. For example, a pair of jeans showed an exaggerated high waist and a T-shirt had oversize, boxy shoulders.

A playful touch was introduced via fox fur coats worked in neon colors, also appearing on the threads giving an eye-catching touch to cable knit sweaters and minidresses, while a range of frocks, which seemed designed for young disco queens, featured precious crystal embroideries and cascades of degrade sequins.

Au Jour Le Jour RTW Fall 2019

5 Photos 

Even if the designers’ intention to step out of their comfort zone is definitely remarkable, this collection, which missed a certain cohesiveness and probably the so-called X factor, demonstrated that Au Jour Le Jour still needs to find clear aesthetic codes to fully develop its repositioning strategy.

load comments