Be Blumarine RTW Fall 2019

Mirko Fontana and Diego Marquez chose new hip Milanese restaurant Penelope a Casa to host the first presentation of the Be Blumarine brand.

The romantic and feminine aesthetic of the Blumarine label was refreshed with a cheerful, contemporary filter in the lineup, targeting young city girls. Faux shearling gave a fun, eccentric touch to coats and A-lined dresses, while puffers worked in vibrant tones were injected with a retro ski inspiration.

Their casual, street appeal was tempered by the sartorial elegance of sartorial wool overcoats, including a houndstooth belted style, while chic draped silk frocks were embellished with floral brooches encrusted with sparkling crystals. Adding a free-spirited mood to the metropolitan collection, mini and maxi frocks showing patchworks of different micro prints exuded lively, Bohemian joy.