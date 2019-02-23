Galleries

Collection

An interior design showroom was the perfect spot to show cool-girl label Blazé Milano’s fall collection. The brand – focused on blazers and coats – added three new styles: the Hunny jacket, which was available in a stunning fake fur version (it looked like astrakhan but was actually embossed velvet); the kimono-inspired Whistler coat with a shawl collar; and a bomber jacket, sporting the label’s signature circular pockets.

The three designers behind Blazé Milano – Delfina Pinardi and former fashion editors Corrada Rodriguez D’Acri and Maria Sole Torlonia – took inspiration from the Orient Express and its different destinations, taking a bit of glitz from Paris to create silk-padded blazers and tapestries from Istanbul to craft embroidered jackets and coats. Fringes hung from hems, sleeves and front pockets.

Paisley swirls were done in lamé on jackets, printed on silk trousers and appliquéd on a silk skirt and top in a red shade matching Chanel’s Rouge Fatal nail polish, D’Acri’s favorite. Double-breasted blazers featured inside pockets, so the wearer doesn’t need to carry a purse, and herringbone jackets were done in slouchy fits, counterbalancing the overall sexiness.