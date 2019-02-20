Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2019

- Galleries
- Collection
Brunello Cucinelli succeeds in defining a distinctive, charming lifestyle rooted in effortless luxury. The fall collection, which the label presented in its renovated Milanese headquarters on Wednesday morning, perfectly reflected this peculiar aesthetic.
Iconic pieces, crafted from precious and exclusive materials, were peppered with rustic-chic details here and a sleeker, more urban twist there. For example, a hypersoft cashmere coat in a delicate beige tone was layered over a chunky, cozy sweater with a generously cut turtleneck that was tucked into pleated white pants with an asymmetric closure at the waist.
A cashmere bomber showed a fluffy, texture mimicking fur, thanks to the brand’s outstanding knitting skills, while a maxi coat was crafted from compact cashmere resembling shearling. Soft leather was cut for a midi skirt with a sensual front slit, as well as for mannish utility cargo pants matched with a shearling vest with a biker vibe. While the brand tried to amp up its evening offering with revisited tuxedos and jumpsuits embellished with mohair and cashmere knitted on sequined tulle, the beating heart of this collection remained knitwear, including the exclusive Opera capsule of hand-crafted sweaters hitting stores in August.