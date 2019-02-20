Byblos RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

What global warming? Byblos creative director Manuel Facchini was inspired by the polar ice and the Arctic Circle and sent out a coed collection that would fit that region — and its weather — to a T.

Out came the cocooning parkas with furry hoods — and super furry boots. But the fur was not real, as sustainability was top of mind for Facchini. He used recycled plastic bottles to create eco-friendly pearls that resembled ice crystals, which created iridescent effects on bomber jackets, and he recycled nylon for outerwear with graphic and geometric motifs.

“It’s up to us, it’s in our hands and we have to make sure we can live here on this earth,” said Facchini, who wanted to convey “a message of purity” with his clothes and who succeeded in telegraphing his personal vision with a focused collection — for a customer that is clearly no wallflower.

The Aurora Borealis was a source of colorful prints. Origami-like dresses were juxtaposed with skin-tight ones embellished with 3-D protections influenced by hockey uniforms.

The cold motif was translated into the makeup, as the models sported eyelashes that looked frosted.

Winnie Harlow closed the show with a mesmerizing white gown that looked covered in ice shards.