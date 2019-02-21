Carlotta Canepa RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Carlotta Canepa is not one to shy away from prints but for fall she employed subtle necktie patterns in somber tones.

They were splashed on everything from silk shirts to a pair of cropped, wide-leg trousers featuring a macro medallion-shaped motif. The latter were paired with a striped shirt and floral vest in the same purple and dark fuchsia hues.

The designer, who launched her namesake label three years ago, drew inspiration from prints and fabrics she found in the archives of her family’s textile company, with geometric and paisley motifs taking center stage.

A couple of cozy, belted coats crafted from jacquard fil coupé featured a pattern inspired by Arctic populations’ traditional clothes. The same design peppered a floor-length shirtdress.

Although at times she went too far by piling up different patterns and prints, the collection was still accessible and wearable.