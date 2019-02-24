Cividini RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

It’s hard to go wrong when a designer picks a flawless style icon as a starting point for his collection. “We chose a lot of masculine motifs for this season, like houndstooth and Prince of Wales check, and the issue was to manage to make them feminine,” explained Piero Cividini, who designs for the brand alongside his wife, Miriam. “To solve this problem, we based our entire collection around Françoise Hardy’s masculine-inspired style.”

The silhouettes were almost entirely gray and brown, save for a hit of pale lime on a velvet coat and a couple of leopard-printed looks. It had a Nouvelle Vague feel: louche gray suits belted at the waist, long coats thrown over chunky knitted flares and barely there silk slips looked right out of Hardy’s wardrobe.

A couple of modern additions kept the offering fresh: standout looks featured fuzzy lamé on cardigans and even ankle-grazing skirts, while the classic houndstooth suit was transformed into form-fitting coveralls. Thick-knitted wool dresses, held up by two fine leather straps, were a bit risqué, but the overall feel was laid-back chic. Accessories were strong focal points: models wore sturdy ankle boots and leather pouches dangled from high-waisted belts, leaving hands free to be tucked into pockets — Hardy didn’t really do handbags.