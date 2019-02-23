Dondup RTW Fall 2019

- Galleries
Dondup is ready to party. The label’s fall 2019 collection paid tribute to the glittery ensembles worn by characters in Baz Luhrmann’s “The Great Gatsby.” Sparkles featured heavily on jeans, the Italian label’s mainstay, but also on tailored pants and pleated lamé dresses.
Men’s wear inspirations could be spotted on some of the 16 looks, presented at Milanese club Venus. A white shirt embroidered with zodiac signs had a boxy fit and rigid feel heightened by heavy embellishments, while jackets and coats were slightly oversized. The zodiac theme was also applied to long silk slips in black and magenta, as well as a majestic wool peacoat adorned with a triumphant Aries sign. Sequined pink skirts, worn with simple black T-shirts, and jackets thrown over sparkly minidresses were the perfect modern party looks.