Elisabetta Franchi RTW Fall 2019

Backstage, the mood board said it all, brimming with images of Jackie Kennedy, who is the ultimate First Lady in Elisabetta Franchi’s book. “I thought I would take a trip with her into space,” Franchi said. And so she did, as her collection was permeated with Sixties, Mod references conjuring Pierre Cardin but also Chanel, given the range of lady-like tweed suits on the runway. One such design was embellished with stones Franchi imagined coming “from a galactic explosion.”

Franchi played with her brand’s logo and turned it into a jacquard chain-like print straight from the Sixties. “It’s almost a badge for the tribe of friends changing from one spaceship to the other.” These friends are also “Star Trek” fans, she said.

A simple sleek blue coat lined with the logo print and the minidresses in cream, piped with chocolate brown details or in powder pink, for example, were some of the hits. There were also some young and comfy-looking jumpsuits that could boldly go many places.