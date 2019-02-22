Fabiana Filippi RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Fabiana Filippi explored textures and colors for fall. Focusing on extensive fabric research, the brand juxtaposed materials with different finishings. Jacquards with abstract graphic patterns gave a rich, 3-D effect to coats worn with oversize knitwear and leather pants for a cool, urban attitude; sweaters showing asymmetric argyle motifs had a furry look, while a pink velvet puffer worn over a matching suit revealed iridescent reflections.

Expanding its proposal for special occasions, Fabiana Filippi presented dresses and skirts covered with a cascade of fringes, a frock worn with a tuxedo jacket combined organza and sequins and a knit top punctuated by crystals was paired with a feminine see-through maxi skirt.

The best results came when the brand embraced its original casual-chic attitude, demonstrated, for example, with a hooded shearling coat matched with a wrap top and comfortable pants, all worked in a warm caramel tone.