Fausto Puglisi RTW Fall 2019

Cultivating a strong identity is job number one in order to succeed in today’s crowded fashion market. Fausto Puglisi definitely knows what he loves and what he wants for his fashion house and has settled on maximalist flamboyance. His unapologetic devotion to it was at the core of his fall collection, which was a fun, appealing distillation of the designer’s obsessions, including hyper-feminine sensuality, Greek and Roman references and Baroque eccentricity.

Oversize bows, which made their debut with pre-fall, remained a focal point. They gave a glam and ironic feel to short, linear dresses and miniskirts crafted from a range of precious materials, including pink duchesse silk, leather, velvet combined with vinyl, and cotton. Inspired by a silky Ottoman carpet that Puglisi found at Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar, he reworked the pattern and rendered it in a red and blue version on mini and maxidresses with generous sleeves and belt details putting the focus on the waist. Embellishments inspired by antique coins, striking colorblocking and mannish sartorial patterns defined his cashmere coats and enhanced the bold attitude of the collection.