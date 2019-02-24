Fay RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Presented under neon cloud shapes, Arthur Arbesser’s second collection for Fay, the Italian outerwear specialist owned by Tod’s group, was based around the idea of a timeless wardrobe. “I want to make sure it’s a brand that both my father and my nephew would want to wear,” explained the 36-year-old, who also designs for his own brand.

Looks from this coed collection were playfully layered. On women’s silhouettes, short leather gilets in rich bordeaux and cream were worn over coats in contrasting hues, transforming a classic wool peacoat into a statement piece. “The gilet becomes almost like an accessory,” Arbesser said. “There is this idea that you can easily spice up an item, while at the same time keeping it classic and functional.”

The collection felt current, which is partly due to its theme: Arbesser took inspiration from the symbol of the cloud in both the meteorological and digital sense, looking at our modern obsession with data storage. The designer swapped nylon for caramel leather on the brand’s signature “4 Ganci” jacket, recognizable thanks to its four hook fastenings, and added a hood, making it instantly more relaxed. Another version in pristine white vinyl looked fresh and modern.

Raincoats and short jackets, worn for women with chic calf-length skirts, for men with drainpipe trousers, came in an elegant palette of grey, black, pale yellow and bordeaux. A fuzzy women’s coat made of orange wool added a bit of texture to the globally sleek looks, and came with a matching round purse attached to its belt.