Galleries

Collection

The luxurious and opulent interiors of an imaginary 19th-century romantic novel inspired Francesca Ruffini Stoppani’s collection. The sense of richness was highlighted by both the abundance of precious fabrics, mainly worked in deep tones, and the decorative approach the designer embraced.

Started as a label focused on refined silk pajama sets, F.R.S. has evolved into a ready-to-wear brand offering a full wardrobe for women who like to stand out from the crowd with their aristo-chic attitude.

For fall, heavier and warmer fabrics like cotton velvet and mohair, were introduced to realize covetable outerwear pieces, including a pretty burgundy cape embellished with delicate white flowers, a jacquard robe coat peppered with images of a forest animated by wild animals, as well as a suit worked in a toile du jour motif.

F.R.S.’s printed pajama sets were presented in new variations, including a style crafted from a charming green brocade embellished with tonal piping, and new silhouettes were introduced, including a fluid jumpsuit cut in a generous volume because, according to Ruffini Stoppani, elegance and comfort can perfectly coexist.