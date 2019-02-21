Giada RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Milan’s historic Biblioteca Braidense in the arty district of Brera once again served as the venue for Gabriele Colangelo’s collection for Giada, in tune with his inspiration: the brushstrokes and choreography of painter and dancer Caroline Denervaud, Milanese modernist Agostino Bonalumi and Vasilij Kandinskij.

The fluid and feminine movements of the dance were reflected in the shapes — long and layered silhouettes — and the softest materials: silk and wool double, cashmeres, alpacas and georgettes, Colangelo said backstage.

The color palette saw vanilla and camel contrasted with warm pumpkin, maple, turquoise, mint and lime, but there were also a few patterns, including dancing figurines sketched on a delicate print, and checks, which added a masculine touch to coats and dresses.

Draping and pleating are staples for Colangelo and knit dresses hugged and moved with the models. Long coats were slit in the back as a reference to a ballerina skirt.

There was harmony in this sophisticated collection, which was sleek yet conveyed a sense of ease and comfort.