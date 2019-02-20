Gilberto Calzolari RTW Fall 2019

- Galleries
Gilberto Calzolari reinforced his commitment to sustainability by employing recycled fabrics, plastic bottles and fishnets, to craft a colorful, eccentric lineup referencing both Japanese nature and the work of artists Piet Mondrian and Damien Hirst.
Floral motifs came in the form of maxi prints on black dresses punctuated by seductive see-through details, embroideries on palazzo pants and kimono-inspired jackets, as well as 3-D embellishments made of recycled plastic adorning coats and skirts with a high side slit.
Mondrian’s graphic artworks influenced both the checkered patterns splashed on breezy dresses and structured tops and the color palette juxtaposing primary tones to pops of pink, white and orange. At the same time, blue PVC skirts, long-sleeve blouses and belts with pockets referenced Hirst’s work.
The most notable looks blended all these elements, as seen on an ensemble where a checkered pink blouse was combined with chocolate floral flared pants with utility pockets and styled with a yellow bow belt decorated with PVC inserts.