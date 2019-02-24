Herno RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Research and development have always been key at Herno and the Italian company for fall launched a new urban sportswear collection under the Laminar Couture Engineering moniker. An evolution from the brand’s Laminar activewear collection first dating back to 2012, the Couture Engineering range fuses technology and functionality with fashion and feminine elements.

Internal membranes are applied to classic fabrics specially treated to face even extreme weather conditions.

Bouclé, Neoprene, jacquard, herringbone, houndstooth and flocked nylon are among fabrics matched with the layered membranes and rendered water resistant. This is achieved after subjecting the fabrics to 7,000 water columns and a windproof treatment.

The hoods are in Gore-Tex, foldable and detachable and the internal thermo-tapings preserve the traditional seams.