I'm Isola Marras RTW Fall 2019

A picture of Courtney Love wearing a petticoat and a big blue faux fur served as starting point for Efisio Marras’ fall collection.
That image set the tone for the whole lineup, which was injected with a refreshing sense of free-spirited rebellion. A punkish feel ran through the manipulated tailoring, which included tartan blazers worn with asymmetric kilt skirts, while the charming knitwear showing plenty of artisanal details was infused with a cool grungy attitude.
Eighties references echoed in the draped second-skin minidresses, while the delicate cuteness of a frock crafted from a floral jacquard fabric veered toward naughty, with a black tulle insert echoing dark post-romanticism.
With this appealing collection, introducing a quintessentially feminine, sometimes sensual touch, Marras demonstrated a new, more mature, aesthetic vision.