Kiton RTW Fall 2019

Artists Sonia Delaunay and Anni Albers inspired Kiton’s color palette — mainly shades of leather, sand, ecru and beige, lit up by flecks of gold — and contrasting fabrics and volumes.

Creative director Maria Giovanna Paone mixed men’s wear patterns — after all, Kiton is a leading tailoring brand — and employed the softest and most precious cashmere, mink, shetland, mohair and silk. A cashmere and silk kimono with a mink neckline and cuffs embodied absolute luxury.

Cashmere yarn was printed and either knitted or made into woven fabric used for coats and jackets. Matching knitwear was made in sable and cashmere.

Opaque textures alternated with shiny materials, and Paone also juxtaposed a jeans blouse with a shearling biker jacket and pleated pants for a younger edge.

There were a range of suits and shirts with archival geometric prints that were also appealing.

Raising the luxury quota even further, Kiton presented an evening capsule that included a double cashmere cape over a long silk gown and a kimono embellished with albino chinchilla fur and shaved mink, all in white.