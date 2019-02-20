La Double J RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

There was a lot going on at La Double J’s presentation held inside the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II shopping arcade, where models holding flags and signs reading “Make some noise!” danced and marched with frenzy to the tune of wandering brass band P-Funking.

In keeping with her flamboyant maximalist style, founder J.J. Martin delivered a collection rich in vintage prints from the Sixties and Seventies while introducing new fabrics, such as silk devoré, cotton poplin and jersey. Martin said she is trying to expand her lineup, which included some coats and knitwear options.

The latter came with Lurex inserts and prints reworked in jacquard, such as in a belted cardigan with geometric patterns on the front and popsicle motifs on the sleeves, that was styled with a fluid silk floral dress with a delicate bow.

Roomy coats were crafted from silk devoré and featured oversize shearling collars, as well as silk linings bearing the same prints used on dresses and shirts.

“I do fun fashion, I’m nuts about ruffles. I’m a girls’ girl, I love a frill, I love a flounce I love a ruffle,” Martin said. A jersey dress featuring pleated ruffles on the shoulders and sleeves and frills at the hem, telegraphed her sentiment.

There was a lot going on, but it was fun.