Laura Aparicio RTW Fall 2019

Laura Aparicio celebrated her Colombian origins with her lively debut collection presented inside Milan’s Museo Bagatti Valsecchi. However, she referenced her inspiration subtly across her modern, easy-to-wear lineup.

In particular, she looked at the aprons appearing in Colombia’s traditional costumes to find the inspirations for the printed silk accessories worn with shirtdresses and separates worked in Prince of Wales patterns. Sartorial blazers were softened by soft, draped details, while coats crafted from a fil coupe jacquard featured generous sleeves. Pre-Columbian art influenced the graphic motifs splashed on fluid frocks with ribbon drawstrings; the also decorated the cuffs of a long and fetching black V-neck dress.

 

