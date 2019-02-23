Les Copains RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

It seems Les Copains likes birthdays. After celebrating its 60th anniversary last season, for fall the knitwear specialist paid tribute to the Bauhaus movement, which was founded 100 years ago by architect Walter Gropius in Weimar, Germany.

The Les Copains boutique on the Via Manzoni was transformed with graphic wall panels by artist Michele Chiossi that referenced Bauhaus aesthetic. The silhouettes of the capsule collection, presented on mannequins, also followed the essential lines of the movement in primary colors – red, blue, yellow, white. Les Copains created sculptural chunky knits with geometric details, such as circular arm holes, while some styles featured metal knitting needles as closures on long cardigans, nodding to the label’s handmade history.

Projected onto ones of the walls, the label’s main line weaved Bauhaus inspirations into more muted and wearable silhouettes. Bright reds and blues became soft brick and navy hues, while graphic lines were turned into contrast edges on knits, stripes along the bottom of coats and block prints on long scarves.