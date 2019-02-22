Loro Piana RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Loro Piana is going bold for fall. Aside from the cashmere specialist’s usual luxe silhouettes in neutral hues, the brand introduced a range of new colors for next season. One of them is “dark raisin,” a touch of rich bordeaux that could be found on jackets and coats. Under one of these pieces, a short cashmere jacket, a light pink detachable gilet in quilted and padded nylon provided extra coziness.

Yellow accents were spotted on cashmere belted coats and knitted separates. On one of the looks, the pieces were actually printed instead of being dyed, which gave the knitted sweater and skirt a saturated color.

Classic-looking pieces were twisted thanks to unexpected details: a thick suede and leather belt cinched the waistline on a navy knitted dress — the label’s focus for this season is “new femininity,” which explains the abundance of fitted pieces; chic silk piping lined the edges of a soft camel coat, and slanted pockets were added to jackets and coats, becoming a design feature rather than just for function.

The brand continued its exploration of leather accessories, which it started in 2013 when the label was bought by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton. Rich leather bags in caramel and chocolate hues were available in street-wise belt versions, while the brand’s new handbag model, complete with an intricate rectangular front lock, was presented both in butterscotch suede and slate cashmere.