Luisa Beccaria RTW Fall 2019

In this day and age, who actually wears long flowing chiffon dresses any more? The front row at the Luisa Beccaria show, that’s who. Sitting daintily while waiting for the fashion show to start, guests and friends of the brand delivered a master class in making the designer’s frothy creations work for everyday life: paired with canvas sneakers or knee-high boots, an oversized jacket and a cross-body bag, a mobile phone always hovering in sight.

Such practicality was absent from the runway, but that has never really been its point. For fall, the Italian mother-daughter duo — since 2006, Beccaria designs alongside her daughter Lucilla Bonaccorsi — mainly focused on a soft blue palette. In the first part of the show, doe-eyed models sported tie-neck blouses paired with faded checked suits, long blue-grey coats dotted with tiny flower embroideries and broderie anglaise dresses, some with delicate floral prints.

Some looks were accessorized with fur hats and coats, on which glitzy brooches added a bit of drama. The plethora of chiffon pleated skirts made way for a striking long velvet coat in electric blue, followed by the final looks: navy evening dresses embroidered with silver sequins, romantic long-sleeved dresses in floral-printed pink silk and — at last — a pop of bold color in the form of sultry red gowns.

It was an intensely feminine collection, filled with princess dresses, chic coats and even a couple of tiaras, harking back to a time when young ladies wore heels and pearls and had no idea that Instagram would one day come to rule their world. Beccaria’s sensibility feels more suited to her other gig: the brand also presents couture collections in Paris.