The coat, of course, is the first thing coming to people’s minds when they think about Max Mara. The brand’s iconic piece was celebrated with the Max Mara Atelier fall collection, 14 outerwear shapes injected with impeccable elegance.

Realized with couture-like constructions and luxurious materials, the collection took inspiration from the neo-expressionist artworks of Mimmo Paladino. Gold linings and details were hidden inside the pieces for an extra touch of exclusivity.

Looks telegraphed a discreet femininity influenced by a mannish sensibility, worked in a restrained color palette of black, gray-beige, rust, blue and orange. Styles included a covetable double-breasted model showing pleats on the side creating a charming 3D volume, a “foulard” design to softly wrap around the body, as well as a trench-like number cut slimmer through the bodice and then showing a slightly flared silhouette enhanced by an obi belt.

A urban attitude was introduced via a zippered cashmere bomber, the front crafted from mink fur, while the mohair cardigan-coat oozed luxurious ease.