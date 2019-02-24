Missoni RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Angela Missoni wanted clean, pure lines in her fall collection, which was 100 percent knitted — no woven fabrics allowed. “It comes from my memories of the mid-Seventies…a certain fluidity, long and lean silhouettes,” she said backstage before the show. And taking a step back from the layered look of past seasons, the designer put the accent on streamlined, narrow shapes, which gave an uncomplicated and dynamic feel to the clothes, paraded under roving spotlights in a vast, sparkly show space.

Zigzags, too, took a backseat. The overall sentiment of elevated simplicity was telegraphed by the introduction of several designs worked in solid tones, which created a charming juxtaposition to the brand’s signature geometric motifs, this season worked in tonal hues. Even when she kept it simple, for example, pairing a cardigan with a fine turtleneck top and fluid pants, all worked in different shades of blue, she played with textures — especially shimmering Lurex. Occasionally, slim, knit tabards flapped over the ensembles.

Graphic colorblocking was also instrumental for enriching minimal sleeveless or one-shoulder tunic dresses, while a flared and pleated maxidress was decorated with a sweet Pierrot collar for a romantic touch. When she introduced the fashion house’s iconic patterns, Missoni showed a soft hand resulting in chic tonal separates and frocks with a light mood, while coats decorated with jacquard patterns inspired by a range of designs from the Seventies wrapped the body with a soft, cozy feel. Highlighting the delicate spirit of the season, black and white feathers were seamlessly integrated into the graphic jacquard pattern of a robe coat for a hint of precious yet discreet luxury.