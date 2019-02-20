MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2019

  View Gallery — 20   Photos

For its first presentation in Milan, MM6 Maison Margiela entirely covered its store on Via Spiga with a padded white fabric, cash register and phone included. It took four days to finish the project and the result was quite spectacular. The same pure, candid and cozy effect was obtained with the collection itself, which offered a compilation of fashion staples all filled with lighter or heavier padding and worked in an off-white tone. Showed on beautiful and elegant mature woman posing on platforms inside the store, they included cocoon puffers, oversize logo sweaters worn with matching pants, maxi shirts, tunic dresses with rounded edges, oversize knitted cardigans, plissé skirts and a denim-like cotton skirt. While most of the collection will hit stores, according to the regular seasonal schedule, a few items, including a padded T-shirt and the bag, were immediately available for purchase. The overall feel was hyper ironic, full and totally arty, as expected from the brand.

