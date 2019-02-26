Piazza Sempione RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Charlotte Rampling served as inspiration for Stefano Citron and Federico Piaggi’s fall collection. In keeping with the brand’s discreet and effortless chic aesthetic, the duo offered a modern, soft take on classic tailoring, which resulted in an array of impeccable yet comfortable single- and double-breasted jackets matched with flared pants or cropped trousers. They were worked in traditional sartorial patterns, sometimes enriched with feminine embellishments such as iridescent sequins. Black leather was laminated for shirts paired with cigarette pants, while metallic gold polka dots peppered a crewneck camel sweater worn with a pink pleated skirt. The color palette of neutrals was peppered with bright accents.