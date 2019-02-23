Plan C RTW Fall 2019

- Galleries
- Collection
Sophisticated colors, extensive material research and an effortless elegance are the ingredients behind Plan C. With her second collection, Carolina Castiglioni reinforced the fashion message she telegraphed with her first lineup: Plan C is a brand that transcends seasons and trends, instead offering statement pieces to mix and match according to personal taste.
Urban influences and more classic, sophisticated silhouettes were juxtaposed in the pretty collection. For example, oversized colorblocked zipper jackets worked in high-end technical fabrics were worn with pleated skirts and Shetland wool knits, or with fluid maxi-dresses worked in feminine polka dot patterns embellished with loose ribbons. Traditional workwear inspired the mannish shapes of trench coats in neutral tones peppered by bright accents, while quilted miniskirts paired with maxi mélange cardigans recalled school uniforms. The brand’s artsy spirit was highlighted by the new prints appearing on the sweatshirts, which showed colorful reproductions of pictures of Castiglioni’s children taken by the designer. Because for the Castiglioni clan, family always comes first.