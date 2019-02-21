Sara Battaglia RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Sara Battaglia hosted her fall presentation in a Milan nightclub. The location exalted the evening spirit of the collection which, compared to previous efforts, was stronger on clothes designed for fun nights out.

Red velvet, for example, was crafted for a minidress showing a Seventies flared silhouette and a soft bow at the collar, while a draped mini frock realized with purple Lurex was injected with an Eighties cheerful sensuality. This contrasted with the sartorial attitude of the sculpted suits showing tailored jackets with an hourglass-inspired shape.

The collection’s seductive appeal was offset by the ironic mood conveyed through the eco furry pieces, spanning from a leopard bralette with a coordinating skirt to an orange suit with mammothlike chubby sleeves.