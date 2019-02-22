“The jacket is the real protagonist of the collection,” said Seventy creative director Francesca Tegon. Actually, the designer injected a strong tailoring vibe into the lineup, which was rooted in the brand’s signature smart, chic aesthetic. Single and double-breasted blazers worked in mannish sartorial patterns were worn over feminine silk shirtdresses and skirts splashed with classic foulard motifs. Suits were cut in impeccable silhouettes — they spanned from pin-striped styles and designs crafted from a shiny corduroy with a liquid effect to tuxedos featuring an unconventional chain closure on the jacket. The same sartorial quality was infused in the effortless chic outerwear, which included an elegant camel robe coat and a covetable Prince of Wales double-breasted number enriched with fringed hems.