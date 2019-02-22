Sportmax RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

This was Italian sportswear at its best: tailored, chic and packed with natural fabrics including cashmere, leather and wool. Sportmax fashion director Grazia Malagoli said the team wanted to freshen up some classic shapes, and put a twist on tailoring — and did they ever.

The lineup of everyday looks will appeal to women no matter where they happen to live, or what sort of body shapes they have. Two-tone, button-front skirts and roomy tailored suits came in gray and navy, while cropped leather jackets were layered under coats or over pleated skirts and fluid dresses.

The latter came in many iterations, with subtle ruching, straps or drapes around the waist, cinched with thick leather belts, and or as skinny, ribbed turtleneck knits with extralong sleeves.

Coats were out in force — not a surprise, given that Sportmax is Max Mara’s younger sibling — and were done in double-faced cashmere, with patch pockets and biker-style fastenings at the neck; in gray wool, with contrasting horizontal stripes and little storm flaps; or long, lean and belted in tobacco leather. Trench styles came with leather patches at the front, while the big, cozy number that closed the show had a detachable shearling collar.

Leather baseball caps finished the looks, while models wore the most sensible of footwear: bright, chunky, slip-on sneakers or leather, riding-style boots with sturdy soles. They all rounded out this wearable collection, proving that it doesn’t take a high concept, a long-winded narrative, or a trunk full of exotic inspirations to stitch together a great collection.