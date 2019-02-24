Stella Jean RTW Fall 2019

For fall, Stella Jean imagined an exotic Grand Tour, which kicks off in French Polynesia and winds up in Flanders. Taking inspirations from the different stops on this imaginary trip around the world, the designer played with artistic references, translating them into vibrant patterns.
Polynesian naïve art motifs were splashed on a silk chic wrap dress and an A-lined coat worn with a matching flared skirt, while the signature style of Flemish art was seen in the still-lives decorating striped separates and a frock with snap closures on the front. Developing more streamlined and narrower silhouettes, the designer succeeded in giving a more modern and lighter vibe to her lineup, which also included the brand’s signature mannish patterns rendered on belted trenchcoats and suits with fluid skirts. For the first time, Jean introduced all-black outfits, including a leather jacket paired with a front-button midi skirt and a turtleneck, as well as a leather flounce dress cut in a generous silhouette. They offered a discreet juxtaposition to the label’s flamboyant prints.