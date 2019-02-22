Tod's RTW Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Tod’s revisited the trench using the material it knows best — leather.

Beautiful supple trenches came in pure napa and in different variations — in a leopard print here, in reptile or patent there, at times belted, at other times loose, but always super light.

The collection in general, while sophisticated and aptly crafted, had a certain ease to it. A-line leather skirts were paired with tops in contrasting hues, often with a ribbed neckline. Many looks were belted, with Tod’s recognizable double-T clasp.

The color palette was warm, fusing tan and camel tones with bottle green, burgundy, powder pink and dusty blue.

Pants had a crisp boyish cut, and palms and Mediterranean symbols embellished chunky ribbed jacquard knits.

The coats were hits, with their mannish tweeds contrasting with the ladylike polish. They looked cozy yet made a statement.

Tod’s, of course, showed plenty of its core accessories — from high boots with bulky soles to ankle-high cowboy boots and penny loafers with metal details, as well as variations on the bucket bag and cute mini-D-bags carried together with roomy shoppers — to cover all the bases.